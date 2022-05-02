Menu

Canada

Man transported to hospital following Calgary industrial accident

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 7:14 pm
Emergency crews attend the site of an industrial accident in Calgary's southeast on May 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Emergency crews attend the site of an industrial accident in Calgary's southeast on May 2, 2022. Global News

One man was rushed to hospital following an industrial accident in the southeast Calgary community of Hotchkiss.

According to Alberta Health Services EMS, one man was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre with serious injuries following the rollover of a construction vehicle.

Emergency crews attended the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Calgary Police told Global News that incident happened at a worksite near 84 Street at 146 Avenue S.E., east of Stoney Trail S.E. and north of Highway 22X.

EMS said the man is now in stable condition.

Police said occupational health and safety representatives were expected to investigate the incident.

