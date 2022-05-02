Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday evening, some of the biggest names in entertainment came together for the annual fundraising gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Guilded Glamour” and carries a white tie dress code, meaning the fancier the better.

Vogue said the gala asked its attendees “to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York.”

New York’s Gilded Age, in the later part of the 19th century, was a period of rapid growth – both in terms of financial wealth and architecture. Fashion at that time was also very busy – lots of fabric and frills and lace and bows.

And tonight’s stars do not disappoint. There is luxe and glamour, and plenty of fashion maximalism, all around. There are also plenty of jaw-dropping looks that will be talked about for days and weeks to come.

Let’s round up some of the most fun, elegant, and outrageous looks of the night.

The outfits

Vanessa Hudgens

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Anna Wintour

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

View image in full screen John Shearer / Getty Images

Hamish Bowles

View image in full screen John Shearer / Getty Images

Caroline Wozniacki

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Melissa King

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

View image in full screen Theo Wargo / WireImage via Getty Images

Blake Lively

View image in full screen Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Harris Dickinson

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Franklin Leonard

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Janicza Bravo

View image in full screen Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Jon Batiste

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Camila Mendes

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Maude Apatow

View image in full screen Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Autumn de Wilde

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Isabelle Boemeke

View image in full screen John Shearer / Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

View image in full screen John Shearer / Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Ashton Sanders

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Global News

Evan Mock

View image in full screen Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Jordan Roth

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Amber Valletta

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

