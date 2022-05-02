Menu

Entertainment

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 6:57 pm
The stars walk the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. View image in full screen
The stars walk the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. Getty Images

On Monday evening, some of the biggest names in entertainment came together for the annual fundraising gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Guilded Glamour” and carries a white tie dress code, meaning the fancier the better.

Vogue said the gala asked its attendees “to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York.”

New York’s Gilded Age, in the later part of the 19th century, was a period of rapid growth – both in terms of financial wealth and architecture. Fashion at that time was also very busy – lots of fabric and frills and lace and bows.

And tonight’s stars do not disappoint. There is luxe and glamour, and plenty of fashion maximalism, all around. There are also plenty of jaw-dropping looks that will be talked about for days and weeks to come.

Let’s round up some of the most fun, elegant, and outrageous looks of the night.

The outfits

Vanessa Hudgens

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
John Shearer / Getty Images

Hamish Bowles

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
John Shearer / Getty Images

Caroline Wozniacki

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Melissa King

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Theo Wargo / WireImage via Getty Images

Blake Lively

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Harris Dickinson

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Franklin Leonard

Trending Stories
Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Janicza Bravo

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Jon Batiste

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Camila Mendes

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Maude Apatow

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Autumn de Wilde

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Isabelle Boemeke

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
John Shearer / Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
John Shearer / Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Ashton Sanders

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Global News

Evan Mock

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Jordan Roth

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Amber Valletta

Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Click to play video: '71st annual Met Gala’s most outrageous, exaggerated looks on the red carpet' 71st annual Met Gala’s most outrageous, exaggerated looks on the red carpet
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
