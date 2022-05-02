Met Gala 2022: The most fun, outrageous looks on fashion’s biggest night

On Monday evening, some of the biggest names in entertainment came together for the annual fundraising gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
This year’s Met Gala theme is “Guilded Glamour” and carries a white tie dress code, meaning the fancier the better.
Vogue said the gala asked its attendees “to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York.”
New York’s Gilded Age, in the later part of the 19th century, was a period of rapid growth – both in terms of financial wealth and architecture. Fashion at that time was also very busy – lots of fabric and frills and lace and bows.
And tonight’s stars do not disappoint. There is luxe and glamour, and plenty of fashion maximalism, all around. There are also plenty of jaw-dropping looks that will be talked about for days and weeks to come.
Let’s round up some of the most fun, elegant, and outrageous looks of the night.
