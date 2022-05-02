Menu

Canada

Police can’t use facial ID technologies for mass surveillance: Canada’s privacy watchdogs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2022 2:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police start using facial recognition technology to fight crime' Edmonton police start using facial recognition technology to fight crime
WATCH: Edmonton police start using facial recognition technology to fight crime – Feb 2, 2022

Canada’s privacy commissioners say it should be illegal for police to use facial recognition technology to monitor people involved in peaceful protest.

In a joint statement on Monday, federal, provincial and territorial privacy watchdogs also call for a prohibition on any police deployment of the tool that could result in mass surveillance.

Read more: Edmonton police using facial recognition software to search ‘mugshot database’

They say facial recognition use by police for prevention and investigation of serious crimes should be authorized only if it is targeted, led by intelligence and subject to appropriate time limitations.

The commissioners acknowledge the tool, which analyzes images for biometric facial data unique to a person, can be used to help solve serious crimes, locate missing people and support national security.

Click to play video: 'Blair defends bill criticized by privacy czar amid facial recognition concerns' Blair defends bill criticized by privacy czar amid facial recognition concerns
Blair defends bill criticized by privacy czar amid facial recognition concerns – May 11, 2021

But they say facial recognition use by police is not subject to a clear and comprehensive set of rules.

Read more: New privacy bill won’t fix Canada’s longstanding issues, critics say

Instead, it is regulated through a patchwork of statutes that, for the most part, does not specifically address different uses or risks posed by the technology.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
