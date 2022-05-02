Menu

Entertainment

Meghan Markle’s animated series ‘Pearl’ dropped by Netflix amid falling share value

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 3:23 pm
As streaming giant Netflix faces a steep decline in subscribers, Meghan Markle‘s animated series Pearl has been cancelled.

The animated series was announced last year and is just one of several Netflix projects to be dropped.

In 2020, Markle, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, announced a multi-year deal with Netflix through their company Archewell Productions. This deal was to create “inspirational family programming” that includes documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programs, all exclusive to Netflix.

Read more: Russian Netflix users launch class action against streaming giant: report

Pearl, which was included as part of the contract with Netflix, was about “a young girl’s heroic adventure, as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history,” the royal couple said in an earlier statement.

Markle was set to executive produce the project.

Click to play video: 'Disastrous week for Netflix creates concern for future of streaming' Disastrous week for Netflix creates concern for future of streaming
Disastrous week for Netflix creates concern for future of streaming – Apr 23, 2022

Deadline reported despite the dropping of Pearl, Archewell Productions remains a partner of Netflix.

Other Archewell Productions projects are still set to be produced by the streaming website, including a documentary series titled Heart of Invictus about the recent Invictus Games.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth celebrates 96th birthday, Mattel makes Barbie for Platinum Jubilee

Along with Pearl, Netflix also decided two cancel two other animated children’s series: Dino Daycare and Boons and Curses.

These cancellations come amid an apparent restructuring of Netflix’s priorities, caused by a recent decline in the company’s stock market value.

In April, Netflix shares fell 30 per cent after its first-ever announcement of subscriber decline.

Meanwhile, Harry and Markle have been detangling their lives from the British royal family and are still living in California.

