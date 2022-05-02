B.C. government set to announce details of legislation to address systemic racism

Send this page to someone via email

The province is set to introduce new legislation Monday to address systemic racism.

An announcement is scheduled for Monday morning at the B.C. legislature in Victoria and will include improved government programs for more people in the province.

Premier John Horgan will be at the announcement along with Rachna Singh, the parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives, and members of the Hogan’s Alley Society and First Nations Summit.

In March, disturbing data from Statistics Canada revealed the country is experiencing a spike in hate crimes.

Man who pushed 92-year-old Asian man sentenced for assault

Statistics released by the Canadian government back up what police agencies and community groups say they have been seeing recently — a surge in the number of hate crimes in B.C.

The latest stats across Canada show the reported crimes targeting that demographic went up more than 300 per cent in 2020.

In B.C., hate crimes targeting Black people went up 92 per cent in 2020. Those against Indigenous people went up 152 per cent and those against South Asian people went up 47 per cent.

Nova Scotia had the highest increase in police-reported hate crimes, while B.C. and Saskatchewan followed at 60 per cent.

Details are expected to be announced at noon Monday.