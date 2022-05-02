Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drone carrying 11 handguns located in tree along St. Clair River: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 2, 2022 11:49 am
Drone carrying 11 handguns located in tree along St. Clair River: OPP - image View image in full screen
OPP/Handout

Ontario Provincial Police in Lambton County are investigating after a shopping bag containing 11 handguns was found attached to a drone that had gotten stuck in a tree along the St. Clair River near the Canada-U.S. border.

Few details are known, but investigators say it’s believed the handguns were being transported across the border from the U.S. when the drone got stuck in the tree near Port Lambton.

Trending Stories

Read more: Norfolk County resident charged after 39 animals seized from Townsend home, OPP say

Police say they seized the handguns, while St. Clair Township firefighters removed the drone from the tree.

No further information was made public. Police say updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagGuns taglambton county tagDrone tagontario police tagHandguns taglambton opp taggun smuggling tagSt. Clair River tagport lambton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers