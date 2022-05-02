Drone carrying 11 handguns located in tree along St. Clair River: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Lambton County are investigating after a shopping bag containing 11 handguns was found attached to a drone that had gotten stuck in a tree along the St. Clair River near the Canada-U.S. border.

Few details are known, but investigators say it’s believed the handguns were being transported across the border from the U.S. when the drone got stuck in the tree near Port Lambton.

Police say they seized the handguns, while St. Clair Township firefighters removed the drone from the tree.

No further information was made public. Police say updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

