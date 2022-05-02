Pearson airport passengers advised to ‘pack their patience’ as long security lines reported

Passengers departing from Toronto Pearson Airport are being advised to “pack their patience” with long lines for security being reported Monday.
In a statement sent to Global News, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) said passengers have been experiencing “longer than expected wait times at CATSA security screening points.”
“We have been working with our partners at CATSA to manage the flow of passengers as best as possible,” the statement said.
“Passengers flying from Pearson are asked to pack their patience, arrive early, and check their flight status with their airline or on our website prior to leaving for the airport.”
Global News has reached out CATSA for additional information.
GTAA said employees are “doing their best” to move passengers through.
“We kindly ask passengers to treat employees with respect,” the statement said.
