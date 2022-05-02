Pearson airport passengers advised to ‘pack their patience’ as long security lines reported

Send this page to someone via email

Passengers departing from Toronto Pearson Airport are being advised to “pack their patience” with long lines for security being reported Monday.

In a statement sent to Global News, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) said passengers have been experiencing “longer than expected wait times at CATSA security screening points.”

“We have been working with our partners at CATSA to manage the flow of passengers as best as possible,” the statement said.

Read more: Sunwing says flight schedule back to normal after days of delays

“Passengers flying from Pearson are asked to pack their patience, arrive early, and check their flight status with their airline or on our website prior to leaving for the airport.”

Global News has reached out CATSA for additional information.

Story continues below advertisement

GTAA said employees are “doing their best” to move passengers through.

“We kindly ask passengers to treat employees with respect,” the statement said.

Delays at @catsa_gc security screening points are causing longer than expected line-ups. If flying from Pearson today, leave yourself lots of extra time and check your flight status with your airline or on our website at https://t.co/pfr3DaHwUI prior to leaving for the airport. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) May 2, 2022

Flying back out to Ottawa this morning from @TorontoPearson and it’s an absolute gong show through security. Line up into the gate is at least 500+ deep. There no way I’m making this 8:10 @AirCanada flight. pic.twitter.com/CAMdtxOwOs — Matthew Green 🍊📈✊🏾 (@MatthewGreenNDP) May 2, 2022

Advertisement