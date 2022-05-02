Man charged after robbery victim choked unconscious at TTC station: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and charged after a robbery victim was choked until he lost consciousness at a Toronto transit station last month, police say.

Toronto police previously said the robbery was reported at Pioneer Village TTC Station in North York at 9:15 p.m. on April 12.

Police said the victim was on a northbound TTC train and when he arrived at the station, he exited the train and was followed by the suspect.

Once they were on the platform, the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim from behind in a chokehold, and choked the victim until he was unconscious.

Police said the suspect then removed the victim’s belongings before leaving the station.

Investigators previously released images of a suspect along with a description in the hope that someone could help identify him.

In a news release on Monday, police thanked the public for their help and said 23-year-old Toronto resident Mahad Mohamed was arrested on Sunday.

He has been charged with choking, robbery with violence, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Mohamed was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.