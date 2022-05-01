Glass smashed on Vancouver tourist-favourite Gastown steam clock

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating damage to one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions.

Police said they began investigating after photos of shattered glass on the Gastown steam clock began to circulate on social media on Saturday night.

Investigators are now working to determine if the attraction was intentionally damaged, and are seeking witnesses and security footage.

A spokesperson for the City of Vancouver said the clock had been cordoned off to ensure it is safe, and that staff are assessing next steps.

The steam clock, located at the corner of Cambie and Water streets in Gastown draws thousands of curious onlookers a year.

It is not uncommon to see a crowd gather around the device to witness its whistle chime play the Westminster Quarters every 15 minutes, or let off a puff of steam at the top of the hour.

While the clock looks like it is from the Victorian era, it was actually built in 1976 at a cost of $58,000.

It is also not completely powered by steam: the steam engine that drives the clock mechanism is assisted by an electric motor.

