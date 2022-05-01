Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Glass smashed on Vancouver tourist-favourite Gastown steam clock

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 1, 2022 9:08 pm
Police are investigating damage to the Gastown steam clock. View image in full screen
Police are investigating damage to the Gastown steam clock. Global News

Vancouver police are investigating damage to one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions.

Police said they began investigating after photos of shattered glass on the Gastown steam clock began to circulate on social media on Saturday night.

Investigators are now working to determine if the attraction was intentionally damaged, and are seeking witnesses and security footage.

A spokesperson for the City of Vancouver said the clock had been cordoned off to ensure it is safe, and that staff are assessing next steps.

The steam clock, located at the corner of Cambie and Water streets in Gastown draws thousands of curious onlookers a year.

Read more: ‘This should be the jewel of Vancouver’: Gastown store’s windows broken 7 times in 3 months

It is not uncommon to see a crowd gather around the device to witness its whistle chime play the Westminster Quarters every 15 minutes, or let off a puff of steam at the top of the hour.

While the clock looks like it is from the Victorian era, it was actually built in 1976 at a cost of $58,000.

It is also not completely powered by steam: the steam engine that drives the clock mechanism is assisted by an electric motor.

Glass companies busy amid Vancouver crime surge – Mar 23, 2022
