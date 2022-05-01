Lethbridge Steel come out rusty against Calgary Rage in WWCFL season opener

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Women’s Canadian Football League (WWCFL) opened the season on Saturday night with a matchup between the Lethbridge Steel and Calgary Rage at the University of Lethbridge Stadium.

This is the first time in two years the WWCFL has had games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calgary came out strong in the first half against the mostly rookie Lethbridge team scoring 55 points.

The fight wasn’t over though as the Steel defence started to get their footing in the second half and shut down advances from the Rage, who could only get two more touchdowns.

The final score was 69-0 for Calgary.

Nicole van Rootselaar, quarterback for the Steel, said even though their effort didn’t show on the scoreboard, it was great to get out and knock the dust off.

“I think we can play dirtier and play a little meaner next time,” said van Rootselaar. “Again, we’re all so new, so every play you’re learning something, you’re learning how to get off a block, how to make a better block, move your feet through that tackle.”

Mike Peters, head coach of the Lethbridge Steel, said it felt fantastic to watch the teams play again.

“The night was a little rougher than we anticipated but just to be able to get back out there, for the ladies to just get some competition is incredible,” said Peters.

"We always try to keep that positive winning mindset and culture."

The next home game match-up for the Steel is May 21 against Edmonton Storm at Victoria Sports Park in Raymond.