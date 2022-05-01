Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Lethbridge Steel come out rusty against Calgary Rage in WWCFL season opener

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted May 1, 2022 8:54 pm
The Lethbridge Steel and Calgary Rage opened the WWCFL season on Saturday. April 30. View image in full screen
The Lethbridge Steel and Calgary Rage opened the WWCFL season on Saturday, April 30. Global News

The Western Women’s Canadian Football League (WWCFL) opened the season on Saturday night with a matchup between the Lethbridge Steel and Calgary Rage at the University of Lethbridge Stadium.

This is the first time in two years the WWCFL has had games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Lethbridge Steel looking for redemption as WWCFL season kicks off

Calgary came out strong in the first half against the mostly rookie Lethbridge team scoring 55 points.

The fight wasn’t over though as the Steel defence started to get their footing in the second half and shut down advances from the Rage, who could only get two more touchdowns.

The final score was 69-0 for Calgary.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Nicole van Rootselaar, quarterback for the Steel, said even though their effort didn’t show on the scoreboard, it was great to get out and knock the dust off.

“I think we can play dirtier and play a little meaner next time,” said van Rootselaar. “Again, we’re all so new, so every play you’re learning something, you’re learning how to get off a block, how to make a better block, move your feet through that tackle.”

Read more: B.C. Lions become 1st CFL team to hire full-time female coach: Alberta’s Tanya Walter

Mike Peters, head coach of the Lethbridge Steel, said it felt fantastic to watch the teams play again.

“The night was a little rougher than we anticipated but just to be able to get back out there, for the ladies to just get some competition is incredible,” said Peters.

The next home game match-up for the Steel is May 21 against Edmonton Storm at Victoria Sports Park in Raymond.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WWCFL tagWestern Women’s Canadian Football League tagLethbridge Steel tagCalgary Rage tagCalgary WWCFL tagLethbridge WWCFL tagWestern Womens Football League tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers