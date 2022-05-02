Crowds go wild at Pure Power Wrestling’s anniversary in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

More than 200 people filled the Fritz Sick Gym in Lethbridge on Saturday to celebrate the 11th anniversary of Pure Power Wrestling (PPW).

The night was filled with lucha libre, tag team and steel cage matches.

It was a special night for PPW as it welcomed record crowds ready to take in the action.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, PPW had started to see momentum build with larger audiences and more interest in sports entertainment.

READ MORE: B.C. wrestler makes name for herself, trains for nationals

“When COVID hit, it took the wind out of our sails,” said official ring announcer Jim Dandy.

Alberta’s restrictions exemption program allowed the PPW to welcome fans back earlier this year and Dandy said there has been a great response.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was heartbreaking to see a lot of our fans who just weren’t making the shows anymore,” he said. “But we’re back.”

With more in-person interest, PPW has had to relocate to a larger facility at the Fritz Sick Centre.

Diana Kristensen, a PPW volunteer, said the crowds are bringing back an electric atmosphere.

“It’s fun to watch them enjoying it so much,” she said. “The wrestlers themselves, and the athleticism they display, it’s just amazing what they can do.”

Dandy said he expects shows to continue to gain popularity and hopes to schedule more live shows in the future.

“We’re excited to show them what we’ve got, and we’ll continue to wow crowds as they come in,” he said.