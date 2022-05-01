SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Russia’s Victory Day on May 9 will not impact war on Ukraine: foreign minister

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 1, 2022 4:58 pm
Click to play video: '‘We need to eliminate Russia from the world stage’: Retired Gen. Breedlove' ‘We need to eliminate Russia from the world stage’: Retired Gen. Breedlove
Retired American General Philip Breedlove tells ‘The West Block’ guest host David Akin he believes Russia needs to be removed from national bodies like the UN Security Council and G20 for its invasion of Ukraine. Breedlove also shares his thoughts on why he believes Russia has already been weakened militarily as the war continues, and why he’s encouraged by the future direction of NATO.

The upcoming anniversary of Russia‘s liberation at the end of World War II will have no bearing on Moscow‘s military operations in Ukraine, the country’s foreign minister said on Italian television on Sunday.

“Our soldiers won’t base their actions on a specific date,” Sergei Lavrov said when asked whether the May 9 anniversary would mark a turning point in the conflict.



Read more: About 100 civilians evacuated from Mariupol as Pelosi visits Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in Kyiv

“We’ll commemorate our victory in a solemn manner but the timing and speed of what is happening in Ukraine will hinge on the need to minimize risks for civilians and Russian solders,” he added, speaking in Russian through an Italian interpreter.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones and Valentina Za)

© 2022 Reuters
