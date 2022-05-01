Worker unions hold May Day rally at Toronto’s Queen’s Park

Send this page to someone via email

Workers descended on Queen’s Park Sunday for a May Day rally, one of 20 such protests organized across the province.

The event was arranged by the Ontario Federation of Labour as part of a drive to push its worker-focused agenda up the priority list for political parties before June 2’s Ontario election.

“We’re advancing our vision for the Ontario we need and mobilizing to win it,” Patty Coates, Ontario Federation of Labour President, said in a statement.

May 1 is International Workers Day, although Labour Day is officially celebrated in Canada in September.

Read more: Strike action threatened by 500 Toronto school bus drivers

The Ontario Federation of Labour is calling for a $20 minimum wage, affordable housing and paid sick days, among other demands.

Story continues below advertisement

Workers taking part in the action at Queen’s Park included health care workers, climate activists, injured workers and students, according to the federation.

Attendees huddled under umbrellas and held placards, while they listened to a series of speeches from advocates.

“Today we’re making sure that our message is heard loud and clear: it’s time for a government that actually puts workers first.,” Coates said.