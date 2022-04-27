Strike action threatened by 500 Toronto school bus drivers

Send this page to someone via email

School bus drivers that serve special needs students at Toronto schools could strike next week if negotiations stall.

Drivers at Stock Transportation voted to support strike action if the company is unable to reach a tentative agreement by 12:01 a.m. on May 6. The last scheduled day of negotiations is April 27.

The union said drivers want “fair wages, guaranteed minimum hours and safety on the job.”

The 500 drivers who could strike are represented by Unifor Local 4268 and predominantly provide transport services for children with additional needs at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB).

Global News reached out to TDSB and TCDSB for comment, but did not immediately hear back

The union said they also serve students at the Catholic French board and private schools.

Unifor is the largest private sector union in Canada and represents 315,000 workers, including at Global News.

The union represents school bus drivers across Ontario, with only the 500 drivers who work for Stock Transportation considering strike action.

“This is an industry that continues to struggle with recruitment and retention, yet companies still refuse to improve working conditions to keep trained drivers on the road,” Unifor Local 4268 president Debbie Montgomery said.

Unifor said that “some or all” of those who rely on its drivers could see disruption if a deal is not reached by next Friday.