1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Dutton-Dunwich Township, Ont.

OPP says one person has died and another two injured following a crash in Dutton-Dunwich Township, Ont., on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded around 12:45 p.m. to Currie Road, where a sedan and delivery truck collided.

The passenger of the sedan and the driver of the delivery truck were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Currie Road is currently closed for investigation.

More to come.

#ElginOPP on scene of a fatal collision on Currie Rd and Thamesview Line in Dutton-Dunwich Twp.

Please avoid the area, while #OPP investigate. Updates to be provided when available^pc pic.twitter.com/P0VubbypFd — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 1, 2022