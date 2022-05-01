Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Dutton-Dunwich Township, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 1, 2022 3:02 pm
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
OPP says one person has died and another two injured following a crash in Dutton-Dunwich Township, Ont., on Sunday. kali9 / iStock

OPP says one person has died and another two injured following a crash in Dutton-Dunwich Township, Ont., on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded around 12:45 p.m. to Currie Road, where a sedan and delivery truck collided.

The passenger of the sedan and the driver of the delivery truck were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: 1 dead after head-on crash in Oro-Medonte Township

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Currie Road is currently closed for investigation.

More to come. 

