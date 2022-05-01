KingFisher Boats announces production facility expansion in Vernon, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Boatbuilder KingFisher Boats has announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Vernon, B.C.

The KingFisher Center of Excellence is a fully integrated manufacturing facility with 162 employees. The facility expansion will grow the Center of Excellence footprint to 20,000 square feet.

“In order for us to continue to meet the needs of our North American dealer network, we identified an opportunity to enhance our manufacturing processes which will have a long-term positive impact on our dealers, our employees, and our community,” said KingFisher Boats president Brad Armstrong in a press release.

Read more: Okanagan boat company expands production capacity

“By increasing our footprint, we bolster our ability to deliver product to future owners while supporting our long-term objective of being the preferred aluminum boat builder in North America.”

Story continues below advertisement

KingFisher said the two-building expansion has an extensive environmental enhancement along the Swan Lake shoreline that includes the creation of turtle nesting pads and the planting of 85 native trees and 240 native shrubs.

KingFisher Boats said the expansion will create more job opportunities for the Greater Vernon area and new positions will be posted over the next year.

2:02 Coronavirus: Boat sales booming amid pandemic Coronavirus: Boat sales booming amid pandemic – Jan 29, 2021