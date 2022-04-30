Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. RCMP say incident outside mosque was not a racially-motivated hate crime

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2022 10:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP continue investigation into disturbing incident outside mosque' Surrey RCMP continue investigation into disturbing incident outside mosque
Surrey RCMP are continuing their investigation into an incident outside a mosque, where a passing car threw water at worshippers and veered off the road towards pedestrians. John Hua reports it happened just as members of the Muslim community marked Ramadan.

Police in British Columbia say an episode involving a vehicle outside a mosque that had been called a “disturbing incident” directed at the Muslim community was not a racially-motivated hate crime.

A news release Saturday from the Surrey RCMP says the two suspects are teenagers who belong to the Muslim community and are co-operating with the investigation.

RCMP had received a report Wednesday night alleging someone in a moving vehicle had thrown water at three pedestrians and minutes later the automobile veered off the road and almost struck one of the people walking.

Read more: Surrey mosque incident not motivated by hate: RCMP

The National Council of Canadian Muslims, the B.C. Muslim Association, had said it was “gravely concerned.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say next steps to resolve the matter may involve the BC Prosecution Service or a restorative justice approach outside the courts that “would allow all parties to come together and express the impacts that this incident had on them and the greater community.”

Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP investigating incident outside local mosque' Surrey RCMP investigating incident outside local mosque
Surrey RCMP investigating incident outside local mosque

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards of the Surrey RCMP says this incident shows the importance of reporting all disturbances to the police so they can be fully investigated.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagBritish Columbia tagSurrey RCMP tagRcmp Surrey tagB.C. Muslim Association tagThe National Council of Canadian Muslims tagBritish Columbia Muslim Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers