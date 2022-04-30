Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna RCMP investigating serious assault on Nickel Road

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 30, 2022 7:51 pm
Police say two men were assaulted and that several suspects were involved in the Saturday morning incident. View image in full screen
Police say two men were assaulted and that several suspects were involved in the Saturday morning incident. File / Global News

Two men were assaulted on Saturday morning, say Kelowna RCMP, with one suffering serious injuries.

According to police, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m., along the 200 block of Nickel Road, and involved multiple suspects.

“When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old man suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack,” said RCMP.

Read more: Convenience store robbed just after midnight: Kelowna RCMP

The man was taken to hospital, while the second man, 41, was found inside the home suffering from a bear spray atttack.

The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

Trending Stories

“Our officers are on scene processing evidence, speaking with witnesses and canvassing for surveillance video,” said RCMP Const. Solana Paré.

Story continues below advertisement

“Evidence gathered so far indicates that this was a targeted incident and there is no risk to the public.”

Anyone with any information about this crime, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Click to play video: 'Man charged after 4 passengers injured on bus in Abbotsford' Man charged after 4 passengers injured on bus in Abbotsford
Man charged after 4 passengers injured on bus in Abbotsford
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagAssault tagKelowna RCMP tagBear Spray tagserious assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers