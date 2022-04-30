Kelowna RCMP investigating serious assault on Nickel Road

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were assaulted on Saturday morning, say Kelowna RCMP, with one suffering serious injuries.

According to police, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m., along the 200 block of Nickel Road, and involved multiple suspects.

“When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old man suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack,” said RCMP.

The man was taken to hospital, while the second man, 41, was found inside the home suffering from a bear spray atttack.

The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

“Our officers are on scene processing evidence, speaking with witnesses and canvassing for surveillance video,” said RCMP Const. Solana Paré.

“Evidence gathered so far indicates that this was a targeted incident and there is no risk to the public.”

Anyone with any information about this crime, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

