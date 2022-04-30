Convenience store robbed just after midnight: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna say they’re investigating an overnight robbery.

According to the RCMP, a convenience store along the 2000 block of Springfield Road was robbed just after midnight, with the suspect also assaulting a store employee and a customer.

Police say the male suspect deployed what was thought to be bear spray before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of store merchandise.

“Both the employee and the customer suffered minor injuries in the assault and were treated at the scene by Emergency Health Services,” said RCMP.

The suspect is described as having a slim build, approximately 6-foot-2, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a light-grey plaid button-up short, jeans and black shoes. The suspect was also carrying a black duffle bag.

“Investigators remained on scene at the business throughout the early morning to collect evidence and to canvass the area for video surveillance,” said police.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

