Help needed in locating fraud suspect: Lethbridge Police

Lethbridge police are asking for help in locating a fraud suspect.

In a news release Saturday afternoon, police said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 37-year-old Jason Adam Foster who has been charged with fraud under $5,000.

On April 26, police said a man approached a home in the 2300 block of 13 Street North and asked to use their phone. The man claimed his wife had gone into labour somewhere out of town and that he needed to arrange for a ride and some money from a friend. However, police said the man stated he was unable to reach his friend and he eventually left the home with an “undisclosed amount of cash, provided by the occupant.”

Police are asking that anyone who might have information on Foster’s whereabouts or could help assist in the investigation contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.

Officers added this investigation is ongoing in relation to multiple other reports involving similar circumstances.

Anyone who goes through a similar experience, or who is approached in a similar manner is also asked to contact police and reference file number 22008716.