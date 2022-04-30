Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Help needed in locating fraud suspect: Lethbridge Police

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted April 30, 2022 7:05 pm
Jason Adam Foster, 37, has been charged with fraud under $5,000 by Lethbridge Police. View image in full screen
Jason Adam Foster, 37, has been charged with fraud under $5,000 by Lethbridge Police. Lethbridge Police

Lethbridge police are asking for help in locating a fraud suspect.

In a news release Saturday afternoon, police said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 37-year-old Jason Adam Foster who has been charged with fraud under $5,000.

On April 26, police said a man approached a home in the 2300 block of 13 Street North and asked to use their phone. The man claimed his wife had gone into labour somewhere out of town and that he needed to arrange for a ride and some money from a friend. However, police said the man stated he was unable to reach his friend and he eventually left the home with an “undisclosed amount of cash, provided by the occupant.”

Trending Stories
Jason Adam Foster, 37, has been charged with fraud under $5,000 by Lethbridge Police.
Jason Adam Foster, 37, has been charged with fraud under $5,000 by Lethbridge Police. Lethbridge Police

Police are asking that anyone who might have information on Foster’s whereabouts or could help assist in the investigation contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers added this investigation is ongoing in relation to multiple other reports involving similar circumstances.

Anyone who goes through a similar experience, or who is approached in a similar manner is also asked to contact police and reference file number 22008716.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagFraud tagLethbridge Crime tagLethbridge Police tagLethbridge fraud investigation tagLethridge fraud tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers