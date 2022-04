Send this page to someone via email

The London Fire Department says crews attended a house fire in west London early Saturday morning.

Crews were called around 1:30 a.m. to 365 Foyston Rd. and knocked out the blaze.

The fire was contained to the home and did not spread to neighbouring homes.

The fire department says the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is assisting with determining the cause of the blaze.

Damage is pegged at $800,000.

