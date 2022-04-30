Menu

Canada

Body of N.S. man who went missing in Sissiboo River found: RCMP

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 30, 2022 10:29 am
Graham Cromwell is described as Black, 5’10”, approximately 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It is believed he entered the water where Gates Lane crosses the Sissiboo river. View image in full screen
Graham Cromwell is described as Black, 5’10”, approximately 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It is believed he entered the water where Gates Lane crosses the Sissiboo river. Facebook

RCMP say the man who went missing in Sissiboo River, N.S., has been found dead.

Graham Cromwell, 48, of Weymouth Falls, was found about one kilometer downstream from Gates Lane at around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Cromwell went missing on Thursday afternoon after entering the river.

In a release Thursday, police said Digby RCMP officers responded at 8:45 p.m. to a report of a man who had entered the river but had not exited.

Read more: ‘Hoping for the best’: Community searches for N.S. man missing in Sissiboo River

Members of the community, as well as Local Ground Search and Rescue teams, RCMP police dog services, RCMP air services, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Department of Lands and Forestry and the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre assisted in the search Thursday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Josh Mabie, a member of Cromwell’s extended family, was one of many community members who was out searching on Thursday. Late that afternoon, he said everybody is “hoping for the best” for Cromwell, who is the father of four boys.

“At this time we’re going to try to keep faith, keep hope,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of family that are worried.”

In the Saturday morning update, RCMP said they “thank all those that were involved in the search,” and extended their condolences to Cromwell’s family and friends.

More to come.

— With files from Alex Cooke. 

