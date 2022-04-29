Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Over 1 million have evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since Feb. 24: Russian minister

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 29, 2022 9:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Pleas grow with Russia to allow safe evacuation of Mariupol steel plant' Pleas grow with Russia to allow safe evacuation of Mariupol steel plant
About 3,000 Ukrainian civilians and troops are inside the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol. Redmond Shannon reports on the pressure Russia is facing to let those people out, as casualties mount in the battle for eastern Ukraine.

More than 1 million people have been evacuated from Ukraine into Russia since Feb. 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published early on Saturday.

The 1.02 million includes 120,000 foreigners and people evacuated from Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s republics, which Russia recognized as independent just before launching its invasion.

Read more: Russia makes last minute payment to avoid default, U.S. official says

According to data from the United Nations, more than 5.4 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion. Moscow calls it a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” its neighbor. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Lavrov, in comments to China‘s official Xinhua news agency published on the Russian foreign ministry’s website, said 2.8 million people in Ukraine have asked to be evacuated into Russia.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine has said that Moscow has forcefully deported thousands of people to Russia.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna woman born and raised in Russia denounces her homeland for the war in Ukraine' Kelowna woman born and raised in Russia denounces her homeland for the war in Ukraine
Kelowna woman born and raised in Russia denounces her homeland for the war in Ukraine

Efforts to evacuate civilians from some front-line areas, including the besieged southern port of Mariupol, have repeatedly broken down, with each side blaming the other.

Lavrov said that if the United States and NATO are “truly” interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, they should stop sending weapons to Kyiv.

“By publicly expressing support for the Kyiv regime, the NATO countries are doing everything to prevent ending of the operation through political agreements,” Lavrov said.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Leslie Adler and William Mallard)

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagVladimir Putin tagRussia Ukraine tagSergei Lavrov tagukraine news today tagrussia news today tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers