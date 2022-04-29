SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia makes last minute payment to avoid default, U.S. official says

By Ken Sweet And Fatima Hussein The Associated Press
Posted April 29, 2022 8:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna woman born and raised in Russia denounces her homeland for the war in Ukraine' Kelowna woman born and raised in Russia denounces her homeland for the war in Ukraine
The atrocities being committed in Ukraine are being denounced by people of all nationalities around the world---that includes those of Russian descent. While many Russians who live in Russia are afraid to speak out-- some of those living abroad are not. That includes a Kelowna woman who is taking a public stand in support of Ukraine despite being criticized by friends and family.

Russia staved off a default on its debt Friday by making a last-minute payment using its precious dollar reserves sitting outside the country, U.S. Treasury officials said.

The amount of the payment was not disclosed, but earlier this month Russia’s finance ministry said it tried to make a $649 million payment due April 6 toward two bonds to an unnamed U.S. bank – previously reported as JPMorgan Chase.

Read more: Putin showed UN ‘middle finger’ with Kyiv strikes, mayor says

At that time, tightened sanctions imposed for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prevented the payment from being accepted, so Moscow attempted to make the debt payment in rubles. The Kremlin, which repeatedly said it was financially able and willing to continue to pay on its debts, had argued that extraordinary events gave them the legal footing to pay in rubles, instead of dollars or euros.

Story continues below advertisement

Investors and rating agencies, however, disagreed and did not expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars before a 30-day grace period expired next week, leading to speculation that Moscow was heading toward an historic default on its debt.

Russia has not defaulted on its foreign debts since the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, when the collapse of the Russian Empire led to the creation of the Soviet Union. The governing body over credit default swamps – insurance contracts designed to protect against default – had ruled already that Russia was in default.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Pleas grow with Russia to allow safe evacuation of Mariupol steel plant' Pleas grow with Russia to allow safe evacuation of Mariupol steel plant
Pleas grow with Russia to allow safe evacuation of Mariupol steel plant

Treasury officials, who declined to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record, said Russia tapped into its foreign currency reserves currently sitting outside the country to make Friday’s payment. Since the U.S. sanctioned Russia’s Central Bank early in the conflict, Russia had only the ability to either use fresh revenues coming from activities like oil and gas sales, or existing foreign currency reserves sitting outside the country.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. has been attempting to force Russia to use its foreign currency reserves – or any revenue from oil and gas sales – in order to deplete the country’s financial resources.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: 1 dead after missile strike in Kyiv' Russia-Ukraine conflict: 1 dead after missile strike in Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 1 dead after missile strike in Kyiv

The Russian Finance Ministry said it made the payments at a London branch of Citigroup. A spokeswoman for Citi declined to comment whether the bank had processed that transaction.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagVladimir Putin tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagUnited States Russia tagrussia news today tagrussia default tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers