Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in critical condition following stabbing in Calgary’s northeast

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 9:04 pm
Calgary Police attend a stabbing incident in the 600 block of 42 Avenue N.E. on April 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary Police attend a stabbing incident in the 600 block of 42 Avenue N.E. on April 29, 2022. Global News

A man is in critical condition after an apparent stabbing.

Police were called to the 600 block of 42 Avenue N.E., in the Skyline West area, at around 5:20 p.m. Friday.

Read more: Student airlifted to hospital after stabbing at Pigeon Lake school

Officers found an adult male with apparent stab wounds.

Calgary police told Global News two suspects were arrested.

A vehicle Calgary police are investigating in relation to a stabbing on April 29, 2022, in the 600 block of 42 Avenue N.E. View image in full screen
A vehicle Calgary police are investigating in relation to a stabbing on April 29, 2022, in the 600 block of 42 Avenue N.E. Global News
A vehicle Calgary police are investigating in relation to a stabbing on April 29, 2022, in the 600 block of 42 Avenue N.E. View image in full screen
A vehicle Calgary police are investigating in relation to a stabbing on April 29, 2022, in the 600 block of 42 Avenue N.E. Global News

Investigators remain on the scene speaking with witnesses, and are looking to gather CCTV from the area.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Man in life-threatening condition as CPS closes SAIT LRT station' Man in life-threatening condition as CPS closes SAIT LRT station
Man in life-threatening condition as CPS closes SAIT LRT station
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagCalgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagStabbing tagCalgary tagCalgary Stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers