Man in critical condition following stabbing in Calgary’s northeast

A man is in critical condition after an apparent stabbing.

Police were called to the 600 block of 42 Avenue N.E., in the Skyline West area, at around 5:20 p.m. Friday.

Officers found an adult male with apparent stab wounds.

Calgary police told Global News two suspects were arrested.

View image in full screen A vehicle Calgary police are investigating in relation to a stabbing on April 29, 2022, in the 600 block of 42 Avenue N.E. Global News

Investigators remain on the scene speaking with witnesses, and are looking to gather CCTV from the area.

More to come…

