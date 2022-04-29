Toronto Catholic District School Board to build new elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it will spend $18.6 million on the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) to build a new school.

In a press release issued Friday, Ontario’s Ministry of Education said the new school — St. Monica Catholic Elementary School — will create 550 student spaces and 88 licensed child-care spaces in the city.

The news comes after, Ontario’s Education Minister, Stephen Lecce recently announced $500-million in funding for school boards in the province.

The provincial government said the funds will support the creation of 37 “school-related projects” including 23 child-care centres.

In a statement in the release on Friday, Lecce said the government is “building hope and opportunity for Ontario students as they learn in more normal and safer classrooms.”

“We believe that students deserve to learn in-person in state-of-the-art facilities that are internet-connected, accessible, with modern ventilation systems, which is why our government is delivering a major investment that accelerates construction to get it done for parents, students and communities,” Lecce said.

Angela Kennedy, chair of the TCDSB said the board is thankful to the government of Ontario “for this investment in a new St. Monica Catholic School.”

“This new school will support families in growing Yonge-Eglinton corridors through the creation of much-needed child-care spaces and access to a world-class educational facility,” Kennedy said in a statement.

According to the release, the school will be located at 14 Broadway Ave. in Toronto.

