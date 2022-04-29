SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Paxlovid oral treatment fails to prevent COVID-19 in household members: Pfizer

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 29, 2022 6:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Doctors call for better access to COVID-19 treatment drug Paxlovid' Doctors call for better access to COVID-19 treatment drug Paxlovid
With Canada in the sixth COVID-19 wave, the antiviral drug Paxlovid could be key to keeping some people out of hospital. But Jamie Mauracher explains why doctors say the medication is difficult to access, and when it must be taken in order to be effective – Apr 13, 2022

Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Friday said a large trial found that its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid was not effective at preventing coronavirus infection in people living with someone who had been exposed to the virus.

The trial enrolled 3,000 adults who were household contacts exposed to an individual who was experiencing symptoms and had recently tested positive for COVID-19. They were either given Paxlovid for five or 10 days or a placebo.

Read more: Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions for long-term care facilities impacting residents

Those who took the five-day course were found to be 32% less likely to become infected than the placebo group. That rose to 37% with 10 days of Paxlovid. However, the results were not statistically significant and thus possibly due to chance.

Pfizer said safety data in the trial was consistent with previous studies, which had shown the pills to be 90% effective at preventing hospitalization in high-risk individuals when taken for five days shortly after symptom onset.

Read more: World is ‘blind’ to COVID spread, WHO warns. Where does Canada stand?

“While we are disappointed in the outcome of this particular study, these results do not impact the strong efficacy and safety data we’ve observed in our earlier trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients … and we are pleased to see the growing global use of Paxlovid in that population,” Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Pfizer said Paxlovid, which consists of two different antiviral drugs, is currently approved or authorized for conditional or emergency use in more than 60 countries across the globe to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley Editing by Bill Berkrot)

© 2022 Reuters
