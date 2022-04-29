6 Edmonton junior high students suspended as police investigate sex assault involving youth

Send this page to someone via email

Six students from an Edmonton Catholic junior high school were suspended following an incident that is being investigated by police.

All six students attend the same school, which Global News has decided not to name due to the ongoing investigation and the ages of the children involved.

A statement from Edmonton Catholic Schools said the incident occurred off school property last week and then carried over into the school.

Global News spoke with two parents of students who attend the school and said their children have been either questioned or spoken to about a video circulating among students in the school. Global News has not independently verified the existence of this video.

However, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed it is investigating a report of a sexual assault involving youth. Sources said officers were present at the school this week.

One parent said her daughter returned home and told her an EPS officer spoke with her class using terms like “child pornography” and “sexual content.”

Edmonton Catholic Schools said it is working with students to reinforce responsibilities associated with digital citizenship and sharing of media.

The CEO of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton said this is definitely a topic parents should be talking to their kids about.

“They’re getting the information in places that they shouldn’t, and that’s what they’re going on,” Mary Jane James said. “It is very, very scary. I can’t overstate that.”

James said education about sexual assault and consent is mandatory but doesn’t happen until Grade 11 in Alberta. She believes that’s about four years too late.

One parent who spoke with Global News called this an unfortunate situation and said they would have preferred the school share the same information with parents that it was sharing with students.

