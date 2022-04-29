Menu

Comments

Crime

6 Edmonton junior high students suspended as police investigate sex assault involving youth

By Staff Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 9:52 pm
Click to play video: '6 junior high school students in Edmonton suspended amid police investigation' 6 junior high school students in Edmonton suspended amid police investigation
WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton police are investigating a report of a sexual assault involving youth. School officials say an "incident" occurred off school property which then carried into the school. Dan Grummett reports.

Six students from an Edmonton Catholic junior high school were suspended following an incident that is being investigated by police.

All six students attend the same school, which Global News has decided not to name due to the ongoing investigation and the ages of the children involved.

A statement from Edmonton Catholic Schools said the incident occurred off school property last week and then carried over into the school.

Read more: 3 Alberta teens charged for sharing intimate images of high school students

Global News spoke with two parents of students who attend the school and said their children have been either questioned or spoken to about a video circulating among students in the school. Global News has not independently verified the existence of this video.

However, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed it is investigating a report of a sexual assault involving youth. Sources said officers were present at the school this week.

One parent said her daughter returned home and told her an EPS officer spoke with her class using terms like “child pornography” and “sexual content.”

Trending Stories

Edmonton Catholic Schools said it is working with students to reinforce responsibilities associated with digital citizenship and sharing of media.

Read more: Alberta teens sharing intimate images of underage girls could face charges

The CEO of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton said this is definitely a topic parents should be talking to their kids about.

“They’re getting the information in places that they shouldn’t, and that’s what they’re going on,” Mary Jane James said. “It is very, very scary. I can’t overstate that.”

James said education about sexual assault and consent is mandatory but doesn’t happen until Grade 11 in Alberta. She believes that’s about four years too late.

One parent who spoke with Global News called this an unfortunate situation and said they would have preferred the school share the same information with parents that it was sharing with students.

Click to play video: 'Court case tests boundaries of sharing intimate images online' Court case tests boundaries of sharing intimate images online
