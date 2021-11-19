Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 19 2021 6:31pm
01:50

Saskatchewan intimate images legislation doesn’t address full scope of the issue: advocates

Advocates welcome strengthened measures to address non-consensual sharing of intimate images, but say the legislation has lots of room for improvement.

