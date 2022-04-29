High River RCMP search for man connected to convenience store armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A man is wanted in relation to a recent armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store in High River, according to RCMP.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, a man entered the store and asked the employee for cigarettes.

Police said when the employee turned around to retrieve the smokes, the man pulled out a black handgun with his right hand and pointed it toward the cashier.

View image in full screen RCMP are looking for a man, seen here on CCTV, who’s suspected of armed robbery at the Circle K in High River on April 28, 2022. Courtesy: High River RCMP

The man grabbed three items and left the store.

RCMP is looking for a man described as having a slim build, close to shoulder-length blonde hair and approximately 18 to 22 years old.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black sweater, black ball cap with red writing/logo, red pants and a red and black backpack.

Any information regarding this crime, you’re asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.