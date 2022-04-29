After a long winter, Regina’s golf season is finally here

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s recent spring snowfall has thankfully removed itself from the grass beneath, which means the city is ready to open this year’s golf season.

The city’s four municipal golf courses — Tor Hill, Murray, Goulet and Lakeview Par 3 — are all scheduled to open on Saturday, May 7, weather permitting.

Starting Friday, April 29, driving ranges at Tor Hill, Murray and Joanne Goulet golf courses will be open.

The online tee time booking system will open on Monday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Tee times may be booked up to five days in advance.

All bookings are subject to weather conditions, including frost. To book tee times you can visit the Lakeland Golf website.

Tee times for Lakeview Par 3 must be booked by phone, 306-777-7370, or in person.

Visit Regina.ca/golf for more information.

