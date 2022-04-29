Winnipeg crews to begin cleaning sidewalks, streets on weekend

Send this page to someone via email

With the extended winter hopefully behind us, Winnipeg can now focus on spring cleaning.

City crews will hit the streets Sunday night to start cleaning bridges, sidewalks and active transportation pathways, with boulevards, medians and city parks planned for the following week.

The city said the cleanup operation — which depends on the weather — involves around 500 workers and 300 pieces of equipment, and will take place over a five to six-week period.

When residential streets are scheduled for sweeping, drivers will be asked to move parked vehicles or risk getting ticketed or towed. The city said Winnipeggers should check the Know Your Zone app or the city’s website to make sure they’re aware of when operations are taking place.

Story continues below advertisement

Curbside yard waste collection also begins soon, with the first areas being served May 9.

Yard waste — which includes outside organic materials, like grass, leaves, plants and small tied bundles of branches — will be collected at the curb every two weeks, on the same day as recycling and garbage, from May through November.

1:48 Winnipeg city crews prepare for spring cleanup Winnipeg city crews prepare for spring cleanup – Apr 8, 2022