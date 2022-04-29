Menu

Canada

Winnipeg crews to begin cleaning sidewalks, streets on weekend

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 2:28 pm
Litter on Winnipeg streets. View image in full screen
Litter on Winnipeg streets. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

With the extended winter hopefully behind us, Winnipeg can now focus on spring cleaning.

City crews will hit the streets Sunday night to start cleaning bridges, sidewalks and active transportation pathways, with boulevards, medians and city parks planned for the following week.

The city said the cleanup operation — which depends on the weather — involves around 500 workers and 300 pieces of equipment, and will take place over a five to six-week period.

Read more: ‘It’s gross’ — Winnipeg streets are dirtier than usual, according to annual litter index

When residential streets are scheduled for sweeping, drivers will be asked to move parked vehicles or risk getting ticketed or towed. The city said Winnipeggers should check the Know Your Zone app or the city’s website to make sure they’re aware of when operations are taking place.

Curbside yard waste collection also begins soon, with the first areas being served May 9.

Yard waste — which includes outside organic materials, like grass, leaves, plants and small tied bundles of branches — will be collected at the curb every two weeks, on the same day as recycling and garbage, from May through November.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg city crews prepare for spring cleanup' Winnipeg city crews prepare for spring cleanup
Winnipeg city crews prepare for spring cleanup – Apr 8, 2022
