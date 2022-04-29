Peterborough man arrested after wielding axe during dispute: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a weapons charge after an incident Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 p.m. officers received several calls about an altercation between two men in the area of George Street North and Simcoe Street.

Officers learned that one of the men chased the other with a small axe during a disagreement. No injuries were reported and the weapon was seized.

A 53-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on May 18.

