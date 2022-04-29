Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested after wielding axe during dispute: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 1:13 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man who allegedly chased another with an axe during a dispute. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man who allegedly chased another with an axe during a dispute. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing a weapons charge after an incident Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 p.m. officers received several calls about an altercation between two men in the area of George Street North and Simcoe Street.

Read more: Man arrested after knife brandished at Peterborough paramedics: police

Officers learned that one of the men chased the other with a small axe during a disagreement. No injuries were reported and the weapon was seized.

A 53-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on May 18.

Click to play video: 'Swatting incident prompted heavy police presence on George Street in Peterborough' Swatting incident prompted heavy police presence on George Street in Peterborough
Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagdowntown Peterborough tagAxe tag

