Weather

Manitoba to give flood update as more rain forecast

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 12:53 pm
Click to play video: ''
Manitoba provides update of flood forecast.

The Manitoba government will give an update on the province’s flood situation Friday as the province braces for more rain over the weekend.

Read more: Rainfall warning in effect for much of southern Manitoba

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk will be joined by emergency management head Johanu Botha and other officials for an update at noon.

Flood waters rise on the Morris River Friday View image in full screen
Flood waters rise on the Morris River Friday. Randall Paull/Global News

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Environment Canada has put much of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, under a rainfall warning, with as much as 50 mm of rain forecast to fall over parts of the provinces starting Friday night.

Read more: Manitoba flood warning issued for Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold

Several municipalities in southern Manitoba have already declared local states of emergency over rising water levels.

The Red River Valley received up to 70 millimetres of rain last weekend as a Colorado low parked over the province for 48 hours.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba flood warning issued for Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold' Manitoba flood warning issued for Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold
Manitoba flood warning issued for Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold

 

 

 

