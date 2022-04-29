Manitoba to give flood update as more rain forecast

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government will give an update on the province’s flood situation Friday as the province braces for more rain over the weekend.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk will be joined by emergency management head Johanu Botha and other officials for an update at noon.

View image in full screen Flood waters rise on the Morris River Friday. Randall Paull/Global News

Environment Canada has put much of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, under a rainfall warning, with as much as 50 mm of rain forecast to fall over parts of the provinces starting Friday night.

Several municipalities in southern Manitoba have already declared local states of emergency over rising water levels.

The Red River Valley received up to 70 millimetres of rain last weekend as a Colorado low parked over the province for 48 hours.

0:51 Manitoba flood warning issued for Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold Manitoba flood warning issued for Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold