Manitoba to give flood update as more rain forecast

The Manitoba government will give an update on the province’s flood situation Friday as the province braces for more rain over the weekend.
Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk will be joined by emergency management head Johanu Botha and other officials for an update at noon.
Global News will stream the event live in this story.
Environment Canada has put much of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, under a rainfall warning, with as much as 50 mm of rain forecast to fall over parts of the provinces starting Friday night.
Several municipalities in southern Manitoba have already declared local states of emergency over rising water levels.
The Red River Valley received up to 70 millimetres of rain last weekend as a Colorado low parked over the province for 48 hours.
