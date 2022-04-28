Menu

Comments

Rainfall warning in effect for much of southern Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 5:58 pm
Click to play video: 'April 28 Weather Update with Kahla Evans' April 28 Weather Update with Kahla Evans
WATCH: Tracking another Colorado Low bringing significant rain to parts of southern Manitoba. Here’s Weather Specialist Kahla Evans with the details.

Rainfall warnings are now in effect for the City of Winnipeg and other parts of southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada said Thursday afternoon that rainfall, which may be heavy at times, is expected — with 20-50 mm in the forecast for the southeastern region beginning Friday night and continuing over the following 24-36 hours.

Read more: ‘It’s heartbreaking’: homeowner says, as Manitoba basements, roads hit by flooding

Embedded thunderstorms are also possible.

Most of southwestern Manitoba is currently under a special weather statement, indicating another significant storm this weekend.

Click to play video: 'RM of Morris, Dauphin deal with aftermath of storm' RM of Morris, Dauphin deal with aftermath of storm
RM of Morris, Dauphin deal with aftermath of storm
