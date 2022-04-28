Rainfall warning in effect for much of southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Rainfall warnings are now in effect for the City of Winnipeg and other parts of southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada said Thursday afternoon that rainfall, which may be heavy at times, is expected — with 20-50 mm in the forecast for the southeastern region beginning Friday night and continuing over the following 24-36 hours.

Embedded thunderstorms are also possible.

Most of southwestern Manitoba is currently under a special weather statement, indicating another significant storm this weekend.

