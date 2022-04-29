Menu

Entertainment

Céline Dion pushes back world tour until 2023 because of muscle spasms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2022 12:14 pm
Singer Celine Dion performs during her first World Tour show called Courage Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Singer Celine Dion performs during her first World Tour show called Courage Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Céline Dion is pushing back her world tour until next year due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms.”

Her team says the condition has prevented her from performing, and recovery is taking longer than she had hoped.

Dion had completed 52 dates on her Courage World Tour before the pandemic’s onset in March 2020.

Read more: Céline Dion cancels remainder of North American dates on Courage world tour

It had been scheduled to resume on May 25, but has been postponed until Feb. 24, 2023.

In a statement, Dion says she’s doing a little better, but is not yet in a position to perform.

She says she wants nothing more than for the tour to resume.

Click to play video: 'Celine Dion talks ‘Courage’; becoming a triple threat' Celine Dion talks ‘Courage’; becoming a triple threat
Celine Dion talks ‘Courage’; becoming a triple threat – Sep 18, 2019
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCeline Dion tagQuebec Music tagCourage World Tour tagceline dion world tour tagCeline Dion concerts tagCourage World Tour delayed tag

