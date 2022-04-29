Menu

Canada

RMC confirms fatalities in Point Frederick incident

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 12:14 pm
DND has confirmed a fatal incident involving a vehicle at Point Frederick. View image in full screen
DND has confirmed a fatal incident involving a vehicle at Point Frederick. Global News

The Department of National Defence has confirmed an incident off Point Frederick is fatal.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Royal Military College and CFB Kingston at about 2 a.m. Friday.

In an email to Global News, DND says it can confirm a fatal incident involving a vehicle happened on campus. It adds an investigation is ongoing.

“RMC’s first priority is to ensure our Naval and Officer Cadets, staff, faculty, and families are cared for and supported. This loss is felt across the RMC community and we extend our deepest condolences to all our members, their families, and their friends during this difficult time,” a media statement says.

The military says it will not comment further until next of kin notifications are made.

