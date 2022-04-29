Benefit comedy night aims to help support struggling Lachine Legion

Send this page to someone via email

A new comedy benefit show is hoping to lend a hand and a laugh for the struggling Lachine Legion this weekend.

Global’s very own, comedian Joey Elias, will be headlining the Support the Lachine Legion Comedy night this Saturday.

“I don’t have any special material that I plan on doing. All I know is I’ll be bringing my ‘A’ game Saturday night. If anyone deserves my best it’s the Legion,” Elias said.

Elias will be joined on stage alongside well-known Montreal jokesters Ted Bird and Pat Hickey, to name a few.

All proceeds from the event will be put back into the local legion which has been hit hard the last two years due to the pandemic, according to president for 14 years, Denise Lapierre.

“With COVID, our Legion, like all Legions in Montreal, is having a hard time,” Lapierre said.

“We managed to stay afloat through COVID with support from our members but now we’re just trying to get back to what we were before the pandemic.”

Doors to the 85/90 legion were closed for two years Lapierre said and most annual fundraising efforts, a major source of revenue were cancelled.

“The Hydro is expensive, everything is so expensive and we still help out veterans and their families,” Lapierre said.

The Legion supports some 219 members some of which are veterans of the Second World War.

The show kicks off at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale in person at the legion or online for $20.

For an extra $10 fee you can joy in on a spaghetti supper that starts at 6 p.m.

