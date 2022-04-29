Menu

Canada

Benefit comedy night aims to help support struggling Lachine Legion

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 2:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Save the Lachine Legion' Save the Lachine Legion
Local stand-up comedian Joey Elias is holding a comedy night along with a spaghetti dinner to help raise funds for the Lachine Legion. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines was in Lachine.

A new comedy benefit show is hoping to lend a hand and a laugh for the struggling Lachine Legion this weekend.

Global’s very own, comedian Joey Elias, will be headlining the Support the Lachine Legion Comedy night this Saturday.

“I don’t have any special material that I plan on doing. All I know is I’ll be bringing my ‘A’ game Saturday night. If anyone deserves my best it’s the Legion,” Elias said.

READ MORE: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 560 experiences 2nd break-in over 6 months

Elias will be joined on stage alongside well-known Montreal jokesters Ted Bird and Pat Hickey, to name a few.

All proceeds from the event will be put back into the local legion which has been hit hard the last two years due to the pandemic, according to president for 14 years, Denise Lapierre.

Story continues below advertisement

“With COVID, our Legion, like all Legions in Montreal, is having a hard time,” Lapierre said.

Trending Stories

“We managed to stay afloat through COVID with support from our members but now we’re just trying to get back to what we were before the pandemic.”

Doors to the 85/90 legion were closed for two years Lapierre said and most annual fundraising efforts, a major source of revenue were cancelled.

“The Hydro is expensive, everything is so expensive and we still help out veterans and their families,” Lapierre said.

The Legion supports some 219 members some of which are veterans of the Second World War.

The show kicks off at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale in person at the legion or online for $20.

For an extra $10 fee you can joy in on a spaghetti supper that starts at 6 p.m.

 READ MORE: Everyday Joe — A return to the office

Click to play video: 'Community Events : Supporting Lachine Legion' Community Events : Supporting Lachine Legion
Community Events : Supporting Lachine Legion
