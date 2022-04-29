Ontario COVID numbers: 1,679 people in hospital, 209 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,679 people in hospital with COVID on Friday, with 209 in intensive care.

This is down by 73 for hospitalizations and a decrease of nine for ICUs since the previous day.

Last Friday, there were 1,591 hospitalizations with 214 in ICU. This is a 5.5 per cent increase and a 2.3 per cent decrease, respectively, to the figures this week.

According to latest data for hospitalizations from the weekend, 56 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 30 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,760 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,255,338.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,812 from the previous day as 20 more virus-related deaths were added. The report did note that one of the deaths from over a month ago was added to the total.

There are a total of 1,211,784 recoveries, which is around 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,462 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.5 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.2 per cent with 35.2 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 33,077 doses in the last day.

The government said 19,235 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,135 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 13.2 per cent, down from 16.1 per cent reported a week ago.

Story continues below advertisement