Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s south end

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to The Queensway and Windermere Avenue at around 9:53 p.m.
Paramedics said they transported a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.
A short time later, police said the man died from his injuries.
Police said a vehicle was seen speeding off and there was evidence of gunfire.
There is no word on a vehicle or suspect description.
