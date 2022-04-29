Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s south end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 6:47 am
Police at the scene after a shooting near The Queensway and Windermere on April 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Police at the scene after a shooting near The Queensway and Windermere on April 28, 2022. Global News

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to The Queensway and Windermere Avenue at around 9:53 p.m.

Paramedics said they transported a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.

A short time later, police said the man died from his injuries.

Read more: Toronto police seek to identify man wanted in sexual assault investigation

Police said a vehicle was seen speeding off and there was evidence of gunfire.

There is no word on a vehicle or suspect description.

