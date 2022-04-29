Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s south end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to The Queensway and Windermere Avenue at around 9:53 p.m.

Paramedics said they transported a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.

A short time later, police said the man died from his injuries.

Police said a vehicle was seen speeding off and there was evidence of gunfire.

There is no word on a vehicle or suspect description.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

The Queensway + Windermere Av

– The victim has succumbed to his injuries

– Pronounced deceased in hospital

– Homicide Unit called in to investigate

– Roads in the area closed

– Forensic Unit en route

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 29, 2022

