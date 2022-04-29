Emergency response a major theme as Southern Interior mayors, leaders meet

Preparing for natural disasters is one of the major themes this week as mayors and elected leaders from B.C.’s Southern Interior meet in Salmon Arm for their annual convention.

The focus comes after a challenging year where communities faced fires, floods, and extreme heat.

“[Local leaders] want to have the province involved more in mitigation. That’s really key. Yes, we get an excellent response or in most cases a very good response but what can we do to mitigate so we don’t need the level of response that we’ve been seeing over the past two to five years?” said Karla Kozakevich president of the Southern Interior Local Government Association.

With panel discussions on food system resiliency and wildfire risk reduction, elected representatives are discussing how their communities can prepare for future events.

“I attended a fascinating discussion presented by Interior Health specifically about the heat dome and what we can expect going forward. Really the big takeaway from that is we need to plan now because that happened last year but it is going to happen more and more frequently,” said Summerland Mayor Toni Boot.

The mayor of the host city, Salmon Arm, said he would like to see an increased focus on food security to prepare for future natural disasters.

“With the emergencies that have happened over the past year, we have come to the realization that we need to process more [food] locally. When the food chain is cut off, we need to have the ability to process our food here so it can be shared and we are not so reliant on distant sources,” Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison said.

The meetings are also a chance for municipalities to join together and advocate for change on a provincial level. One call this year is for a more aggressive response to wildfires.

“The best lesson we’ve learned in that last seven years of wildfires is ‘Hit it fast and hit it hard.’ We are not at that point yet and that’s the frustrating part,” said Kamloops Councillor Bill Sarai.

Due to the pandemic, this is the first time the Southern Interior Local Government Association has been able to hold its annual convention in person since 2019.

The four-day event wraps up Friday in Salmon Arm.