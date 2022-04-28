Homicide team called to Maple Ridge for fatal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead following a reported shooting in Maple Ridge Thursday afternoon.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were called to the 21300 block of 124th Avenue around 2 p.m. to reports of shots fire.

Officers arrived to find an off-duty Vancouver police officer and off-duty nurse trying to render emergency first aid to the victim.

The man died at the scene.

Police said it was too soon to say if the incident was related to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

Officers with the Ridge Meadows RCMP remained on scene, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video shot in the area around the time of the shooting is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

