Crime

Homicide team called to Maple Ridge for fatal shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 8:24 pm
Homicide investigators were called to Maple Ridge Thursday, where a man died following a reported shooting. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators were called to Maple Ridge Thursday, where a man died following a reported shooting. Global News

A man is dead following a reported shooting in Maple Ridge Thursday afternoon.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were called to the 21300 block of 124th Avenue around 2 p.m. to reports of shots fire.

Read more: IHIT identifies Maple Ridge shooting victim, link to gang conflict unclear

Officers arrived to find an off-duty Vancouver police officer and off-duty nurse trying to render emergency first aid to the victim.

The man died at the scene.

Police said it was too soon to say if the incident was related to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

Read more: Homicide team called to Maple Ridge after man with gunshot wounds found inside pickup

Officers with the Ridge Meadows RCMP remained on scene, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video shot in the area around the time of the shooting is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

