Graffiti in New Brunswick high school bathroom prompts closure, RCMP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Graffiti found in a bathroom at Riverview High School in New Brunswick has prompted an RCMP investigation, and led to the school’s closure Friday.

The graffiti has been described as “threatening” in nature.

Codiac RCMP told Global News that while they are still looking into the matter and taking measures to ensure the safety of students and staff, police feel the situation is under control.

In a letter to families on Thursday, Anglophone East School District said that the school would be closed Friday “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We continue to communicate with and follow direction from the RCMP,” the letter read.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Teenager arrested after threat made against Riverview High School

The school district is encouraging anyone with information to notify police or speak with a Riverview High School staff member.

Administration said it will provide an update on Sunday.