Canada

Graffiti in New Brunswick high school bathroom prompts closure, RCMP investigation

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 7:56 pm
Riverview High School in Riverview, N.B.
Riverview High School in Riverview, N.B.

Graffiti found in a bathroom at Riverview High School in New Brunswick has prompted an RCMP investigation, and led to the school’s closure Friday.

The graffiti has been described as “threatening” in nature.

Read more: Changes coming to N.B. school systems to better address cyber sexual harassment

Codiac RCMP told Global News that while they are still looking into the matter and taking measures to ensure the safety of students and staff, police feel the situation is under control.

In a letter to families on Thursday, Anglophone East School District said that the school would be closed Friday “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We continue to communicate with and follow direction from the RCMP,” the letter read.

Read more: Teenager arrested after threat made against Riverview High School

The school district is encouraging anyone with information to notify police or speak with a Riverview High School staff member.

Administration said it will provide an update on Sunday.

