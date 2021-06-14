Menu

Education

Teenager arrested after threat made against Riverview High School

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 12:42 pm
Teenager arrested after threat made against Riverview High School - image
New Brunswick Department of Education

Riverview High School in New Brunswick is closed Monday, because of a potential threat to staff and students.

The Anglophone East School District sent a memo to parents on the weekend to say that the school and district staff had learned of the potential threat to safety, and were working with RCMP.

Read more: Suspect at centre of extensive police manhunt in northwestern N.B. arrested in Fredericton

While classes at the school are complete, exams are currently taking place.

RCMP confirm with Global News that a 16-year-old male was arrested on Sunday in relation to threats that were made.

He was released with documents to appear in court at a later date. There are no charges currently laid, but the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson with the school district says the school will be in touch with families to update the exam schedule, and that the district is working closely with RCMP and following their direction in regards to re-opening.

— With a file from Shelley Steeves 

