No injuries reported after fire in Vaughan, Ont.

No injuries were reported following a fire in Vaughan, Ont.
In a statement emailed to Global News, Andrew Zvanitajs, fire chief with Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service, said firefighters were called to 101 Feshway Drive Thursday afternoon.
He said firefighters encountered a “wind driven fire” that had consumed a small metal container, a motorcycle and a car.
“A large visual distraction was also present on Highway 407 between Keele and Jane streets,” Zvanitajs said.
According to Zvanitajs, the wind drove the fire up the southern embankment of Highway 407, causing a grass fire spanning approximately one acre.
“Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and have since mopped up hot spots and clear the scene,” the statement reads.
Zvanitajs said 24 firefighters and 2 chief officers attended the scene.
He said no injuries were reported.
According to Zvanitajs, the damage is estimated to be under $25,000.
