Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

No injuries reported after fire in Vaughan, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 6:53 pm
According to Zvanitajs, the wind drove the fire up the southern embankment of Highway 407, and cause a grass fire spanning approximately one-acre.
According to Zvanitajs, the wind drove the fire up the southern embankment of Highway 407, and cause a grass fire spanning approximately one-acre. Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services / Provided

No injuries were reported following a fire in Vaughan, Ont.

In a statement emailed to Global News, Andrew Zvanitajs, fire chief with Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service, said firefighters were called to 101 Feshway Drive Thursday afternoon.

He said firefighters encountered a “wind driven fire” that had consumed a small metal container, a motorcycle and a car.

“A large visual distraction was also present on Highway 407 between Keele and Jane streets,” Zvanitajs said.

Read more: 3 downtown Toronto homes damaged following massive afternoon fire

According to Zvanitajs, the wind drove the fire up the southern embankment of Highway 407, causing a grass fire spanning approximately one acre.

Trending Stories

“Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and have since mopped up hot spots and clear the scene,” the statement reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Zvanitajs said 24 firefighters and 2 chief officers attended the scene.

He said no injuries were reported.

According to Zvanitajs, the damage is estimated to be under $25,000.

Click to play video: 'E-bikes catch fire outside downtown Brighton restaurant' E-bikes catch fire outside downtown Brighton restaurant
E-bikes catch fire outside downtown Brighton restaurant
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagFirefighters tagfire investigation tagHighway 407 tagVaughan Fire tagFire Highway 407 tagfeshway drive tagvaughan fire and rescue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers