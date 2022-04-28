Calgary man admits to terrorism charges related to Islamic State

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to terrorism-related activities with the militant group Islamic State.

Hussein Borhot, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of participating in terrorism group activity between May 9 and June 7, 2014, and the commission of the offence of kidnapping for a terrorist group while in Syria.

RCMP arrested him in July 2020 after a seven-year investigation.

He was charged with three counts of participating in terrorism group activity as well as with commission of an offence for a terrorist group.

An agreed statement of facts says Borhot travelled to Syria through Turkey to join the Islamic State. He signed up as a fighter, received substantial training and excelled as a sniper.

He did not tell his wife about the trip, said the document.

Court heard that Borhot revealed much of the information to an undercover officer after he returned to Canada.

Borhot told the officer that he and some other Islamic State fighters travelled to a village, where they kidnapped a number of opposing fighters, said the document.

He also said he had sworn an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State and expressed a desire to return and fight in Syria.

Borhot had been free on bail with strict conditions, including wearing ankle-tracking devices, not applying for travel documents, and heeding a ban on having firearms, ammunition or explosives.

A four-week trial was to begin Nov. 21.

–More to come