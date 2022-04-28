Menu

Crime

3 arrested after $6M in illegal cannabis and products seized in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 3:19 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized more than $6M in illegal cannabis and cannabis-related products. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized more than $6M in illegal cannabis and cannabis-related products. OPP photos

Three people were arrested after an investigation seized more than $6 million in illegal cannabis and cannabis-related products in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers on April 21 executed five search warrants, focusing on three residential properties and two vehicles.

Read more: Toronto police warn public after cannabis products packaged like candy seized

Police seized the following items:

  • $400,000 in cash
  • 470 kilograms of processed cannabis
  • 100 kilograms of hash;
  • 80 kilograms of cannabis resin
  • 100 kilograms of cannabis edibles
  • seven kilograms of cannabis shatter
  • 80 kilograms of cannabis distillate
  • 700 grams psilocybin.
  • three vehicles as offence-related property valued at $75,000

Three people face a combined 13 offences. They will appear in court in Oshawa on May 19.

Thomas Kurely, 60, of Omemee (City of Kawartha Lakes); Kabilan Anura, 26, of Bolton; and Thanoja Tharmakulasekaram, 27, of Claremont, were each charged with:

  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • possession for the purpose of distributing

Kurley and Anura were additionally charged with:

  • possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • altering or offering to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent
  • possessing, producing, selling, distributing or importing anything with intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis

Anura was also charged with possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Cannabis shatter seized View image in full screen
Cannabis shatter seized. OPP
Hash seized by OPP View image in full screen
Hash seized by OPP. OPP
Illegal cannabis edibles seized View image in full screen
Illegal cannabis edibles seized. OPP
Approximately $400,000 in cash seized in the bust. View image in full screen
Approximately $400,000 in cash seized in the bust. OPP
Cannabis oil seized by OPP. View image in full screen
Cannabis oil seized by OPP. OPP

The investigation included the OPP’s community street crime units in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough, the emergency response team, the provincial asset forfeiture unit and the canine unit, with assistance from the Durham Regional Police Service.

