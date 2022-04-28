Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan drawing new voting boundaries

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2022 7:39 pm
Saskatchewan's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. Saskatchewan is redrawing its constituency boundary maps ahead of its next election to reflect the province's changing population.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. Saskatchewan is redrawing its constituency boundary maps ahead of its next election to reflect the province's changing population.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw

REGINA – Saskatchewan is redrawing its constituency boundary maps ahead of its next election to reflect the province’s changing population.

Under provincial law, the province must redraw its boundaries every 10 years — based on Statistics Canada census data — to ensure every constituency has roughly the same number of voters.

A commission has three months to prepare an interim report with new maps, which then goes to public hearings for feedback before being finalized.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark with a city council update' Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark with a city council update
Story continues below advertisement

Yorkton Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Donald Layh has been named commission chairman.

Trending Stories

Other members are Joe Donlevy, one-time chief of staff to former premier Brad Wall,and Frank Quennell, who was a justice minister when the NDP was in power.

Their report will be the basis of legislation to enact the new boundaries in time for the election set for 2024.

“This is an important task to ensure fairness in our democratic system,” Premier Scott Moe said in a statement Thursday.

“Saskatchewan’s population has grown by nearly 100,000 people in the past 10 years, and some parts of the province have grown faster than others, so the boundaries need to be adjusted to ensure equality and fairness.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagStatistics Canada tagVoting tagPrairies tagconstituencies tagboundary maps tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers