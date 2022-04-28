Incoming storm could miss some southeastern Saskatchewan communities this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

More precipitation is expected to fall on certain areas of the Prairies this upcoming weekend as another Colorado low is set to arrive in southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba.

However, meteorologists say the impact may not be as bad as recent storms that have hit the region.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the southeast corner of the province on Thursday, saying a third major low pressure system in as many weeks will bring additional precipitation to the area.

This comes after two major storms brought snow, freezing rain and strong winds to the area over the last couple weeks. Residents in the region were also affected by poor road conditions and power outages.

Story continues below advertisement

But perhaps there is some good news for folks in southeastern Saskatchewan this time around.

Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said models over the last couple days have moved the system further east on the map into Manitoba.

Lang noted that Saskatchewan communities may see lesser amounts now based on the latest model trends.

“They’re moving it more into Manitoba, but it will still clip the extreme southeast corner of Saskatchewan,” said Lang.

She explained how there may be some wet snow that falls in the area late Friday and Saturday, but people should expect rain and no strong winds.

“It’s more of a better news story than what was initially stated,” added Lang.

Oxbow, Redvers, Carlyle and Moosomin are some of communities under the special weather statement.

According to Environment Canada, western Manitoba will receive an additional 20 to 50 mm of precipitation, most of which will likely fall as rain on Saturday.

Meteorologists say some snow is possible over the higher terrain of southwestern Manitoba and on the back side of the low on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Areas near the U.S. border will likely see greater total precipitation with the possibility of 50 mm accumulating.

4:40 Agriculture concerns in Saskatchewan ahead of spring seeding Agriculture concerns in Saskatchewan ahead of spring seeding