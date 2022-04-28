Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Old growth logging protesters prompt security concerns for B.C. minister

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 2:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Old growth demonstrators force heightened security' Old growth demonstrators force heightened security
WATCH: B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says old growth protesters are getting more brazen in their demonstrations, and have escalated to calls to her family.

Extra security was on hand Thursday morning at the BC Council of Forest Industries convention after Save Old Growth activists said they were planning to stage another protest – a citizen’s arrest of B.C.’s forest minister.

“We know there are people worried about these tactics,” Forest Minister Katrine Conroy said. “We have heard from moms trying to get to doctor’s appointments and they can’t. We know there are moms trying to get kids to cancer treatments. It goes beyond the pale.”

Read more: Save Old Growth protesters arrested after blocking traffic in Vancouver Wednesday

Conroy’s home phone number was also posted online recently, which she said has led to her receiving harassing calls.

“When we sign up for this we know there is going to be issues like this,” Conroy said of her choice to enter politics. “But what concerns me is it is affecting our families. You shouldn’t be harassing people’s families.”

Story continues below advertisement

Save Old Growth protesters have been staging regular protests recently, with the latest action blocking traffic at Grandview Highway in Vancouver Wednesday morning. Four of the protesters were arrested.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Old growth protesters once again block major Vancouver intersection' Old growth protesters once again block major Vancouver intersection
Old growth protesters once again block major Vancouver intersection

The group is demanding an end to old-growth logging through legislative change.

It says it will not be deterred from escalating action, even though drivers and commuters are becoming frustrated by the disruption.

Read more: Anti-old growth logging group’s actions under scrutiny

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was assigned a security detail as protests escalated.

“What we have seen during the pandemic and even more recently is protests that are closer to home,” Gerald Baier, a UBC political scientist told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think there is a willingness, I think, and it just ramps up the security details.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Old Growth Logging tagSave Old Growth tagKatrine Conroy tagOld-growth logging BC tagBC old-growth logging tagSave Old Growth protests tagBC Council of Forest Industries convention tagSave old growth protesters tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers